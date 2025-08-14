Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit rises 79.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.23% to Rs 92.36 crore

Net profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries rose 79.66% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.23% to Rs 92.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.92.3692.5711.646.314.643.630.950.171.060.59

