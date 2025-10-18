Himadri Speciality Chemical standalone net profit rises 38.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.71% to Rs 1070.41 crore

Net profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 38.98% to Rs 186.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 134.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.71% to Rs 1070.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1135.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1070.411135.2122.2018.17262.73208.31247.14195.82186.85134.44

