CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 12.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.24% to Rs 911.24 crore

Net profit of CRISIL rose 12.56% to Rs 193.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 171.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 911.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 811.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.911.24811.8428.8927.57294.23244.51262.27228.53193.10171.55

