Reliance Industries forms AI subsidiary, inks $100 mn JV with Meta

The company announced Reliance Intelligence and strategic partnership with Meta at 48th AGM.

The board of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence, with an initial paid-up capital of Rs 1 crore (10 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each). The new entity will focus on setting up, acquiring, holding, and investing in ventures related to artificial intelligence.

RIL also announced a joint venture with Meta Platforms, Inc., under which a new company (JV) will be formed with RIL holding 70% and Meta 30% of shares. Both companies have committed an initial investment of around Rs 855 crore (approximately US$ 100 million).

The JV will leverage Meta's open-source Llama models to offer a comprehensive suite of AI services, including an Enterprise AI Platform-as-a-Servicea secure, full-stack environment that allows organisations to customise, deploy, and govern generative AI models for functions across sales, marketing, IT operations, customer service, finance, and more. It will also provide a suite of pre-configured AI solutions addressing cross-functional and industry-specific use cases. This partnership combines Metas advanced AI models with RILs digital infrastructure, enabling enterprise-grade AI at affordable price points for Indian enterprises and SMBs. The JV promises high-performance model deployment at lower total cost of ownership, with flexibility across cloud, on-premises, or proprietary infrastructure to optimise costs.

The transaction, announced by Mukesh Ambani at RILs 48th Annual General Meeting, is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. Mukesh D. Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries, said Partnering with Meta brings our vision of providing AI to every Indian and enterprise to life - by combining Metas most widely adopted open-source Llama models with our deep expertise across multiple industries. We will democratize enterprise-grade AI for every Indian organization - from ambitious SMBs to blue-chip corporates, enabling them to innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and compete confidently on the global stage. RIL will also serve as a real-world enterprise-scale environment for deploying and refining the joint ventures offerings - enabling rapid iteration and continuous improvement at scale."