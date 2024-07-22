Emami Ltd Spikes 4.69%

Emami Ltd has added 19.22% over last one month compared to 8.84% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 3.8% rise in the SENSEX

Emami Ltd rose 4.69% today to trade at Rs 836.95. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.29% to quote at 22122.69. The index is up 8.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zydus Wellness Ltd increased 2.31% and Gokul Agro Resources Ltd added 1.48% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 14.41 % over last one year compared to the 20.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

