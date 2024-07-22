Emami Ltd Spikes 4.69%

Emami Ltd has added 19.22% over last one month compared to 8.84% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 3.8% rise in the SENSEX
Emami Ltd rose 4.69% today to trade at Rs 836.95. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.29% to quote at 22122.69. The index is up 8.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zydus Wellness Ltd increased 2.31% and Gokul Agro Resources Ltd added 1.48% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 14.41 % over last one year compared to the 20.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Emami Ltd has added 19.22% over last one month compared to 8.84% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 3.8% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8157 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 63900 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 836.95 on 22 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 413.45 on 20 Jul 2023.
