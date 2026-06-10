Reliance Industries rises after announcing AI-enabled data centre partnership with Meta

Reliance Industries (RIL) gained 1.87% to Rs 1,293.35 on 10 June 2026 after the company announced a partnership with Meta Platforms to develop an AI-enabled data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

RIL said it will build a 168 MW data centre for Meta, with the facility expected to be delivered within two years. The agreement also includes an option to scale up capacity in the future.

The project marks Meta's first built-to-suit data centre capacity in India. Meta will lease capacity from the facility to support its global infrastructure and artificial intelligence computing requirements.

Under the agreement, RIL will provide end-to-end services for the project, including design, construction, utility management, renewable power supply, network connectivity and operational services.

The company said the Jamnagar location offers advantages such as access to renewable energy, water availability, proximity to submarine cable landing stations on India's western coast and connectivity through Jio's fibre network. RIL added that the data centre will run on renewable energy and use desalinated seawater for cooling. Commenting on the development, Mukesh D. Ambani said the partnership highlights India's growing role in the global AI ecosystem and will help establish Jamnagar as a major destination for hyperscale AI computing. Mark Zuckerberg said the facility will support Meta's global AI infrastructure expansion while strengthening its long-term investment in India.

RIL said the project aligns with the Government of India's efforts to position data centres as strategic national infrastructure and attract global AI investments into the country. RIL is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services. The companys consolidated profit after tax including share of profit/(loss) of associates and JVs fell 8.9% YoY to Rs 20,589 crore in Q4 FY26. Profit before tax stood at Rs 27,195 crore, down 6.6% YoY. Gross revenue rose 12.9% YoY to Rs 325,290 crore, supported by robust momentum in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C), digital services and retail businesses. However, the oil and gas segment weighed on overall performance due to a natural decline in KG-D6 gas production.