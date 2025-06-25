Reliance Infra hits the roof after bagging Rs 600-cr export order from Rheinmetall

Reliance Infrastructure hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 404.05 after the company announced that its defence arm, Reliance Defence, has secured a major export order worth Rs 600 crore from Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH.

Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH is a leading German defence and ammunition manufacturer.

This deal marks one of the largest high-tech ammunition export orders to date from India and underscores the strength of the recently formed strategic partnership between Reliance Defence and Rheinmetall. The order is a key milestone in Reliance Defences ambition to become a significant player in the global defence and munitions supply chain, with a particular focus on expanding its footprint in Europe.

The collaboration highlights both companies long-term commitment to advancing indigenous defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. Reliance Defence has set a target to be among the top three defence exporters in the country. According to the company, the order reflects the growing capabilities of India's private sector in delivering high-quality defence products that meet rigorous international standards. It also reinforces Reliance Defences strategic direction to expand its global presence, identifying Europe as a critical market for future growth. To support its expanding operations, Reliance Defence will establish an integrated manufacturing facility for explosives, ammunition, and small arms under the Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC) initiative. Located in the Watad industrial area of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, the DADC is poised to become the largest greenfield defence sector project ever undertaken by a private company in India. It will serve as a hub for innovation, advanced production, and export-driven growth in the defence industry.

Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG while announcing the strategic partnership said, this Strategic Partnership of Rheinmetall with Reliance Defence led by Anil Ambanis Reliance Group illustrates our strong commitment to partner with India under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Anil D. Ambani, founder chairman, Reliance Group said The strategic partnership with Rheinmetall brings cutting-edge capabilities to India and represents a defining milestone for the countrys private defence manufacturing sector. Guided by the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, as championed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, our ambition is clear to position Reliance Defence among the worlds Top 3 defence exporters. Through this, we aim to enable India not only to meet its domestic defence needs with confidence, but also to establish itself as a trusted force in the global defence supply chain.