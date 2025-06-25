Sensex ends 700 pts higher, Nifty tops 25,200; VIX slumps 4.98%

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with major gains today, buoyed by a global rally as tensions in West Asia eased following a tentative Israel-Iran ceasefire. Barring the Nifty Private Bank index, all NSE sectoral indices ended in the green, with media, IT, and consumer durables leading the gains. The Nifty settled above the 25,200 level.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, zoomed 700.40 points or 0.85% to 82,755.51. The Nifty 50 index jumped 200.40 points or 0.80% to 25,244.75. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex advanced 1.05% while the Nifty rose 1.09%.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.63% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.59%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,819 shares rose and 1,205 shares fell. A total of 132 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 4.98% to 12.96. New Listing: Shares of ArisInfra Solutions settled at Rs 174 on the BSE, representing a discount of 21.62% as compared with the issue price of Rs 222. The scrip was listed at Rs 209.10, exhibiting a discount of 5.81% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 209.10 and a low of 171.50. On the BSE, over 19.28 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Globe Civil Projects received bids for 15,74,12,119 shares as against 1,17,32,392 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:25 IST on Wednesday (25 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 13.42 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (24 June 2025) and it will close on Thursday (26 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 67 and 71 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 10 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases received bids for 36,73,915 shares as against 1,51,08,983 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:25 IST on Wednesday (25 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.24 times.

The issue opened for bidding Tuesday (24 June 2025) and it will close on Thursday (26 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 380 and 400 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 37 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Kalpataru received bids for 72,66,132 shares as against 2,28,26,516 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:25 IST on Wednesday (25 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.32 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (24 June 2025) and it will close on Thursday (26 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 387 and 414 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 38 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of HDB Financial Services received bids for 3,84,31,260 shares as against 13,04,42,855 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:25 IST on Wednesday (25 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.29 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (25 June 2025) and it will close on Friday (27 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 700 and 740 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 20 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Sambhv Steel Tubes received bids for 2,34,19,214 shares as against 4,92,06,100 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:25 IST on Wednesday (25 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.48 times.

The issue opened for bidding Wednesday (25 June 2025) and it will close on Friday (227 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 77 and 82 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 182 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index added 1.99% to 39,046.30. The index fell 1.12% in previous trading session. Network 18 Media & Investments (up 14.52%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 5.74%), Tips Music (up 2.21%), D B Corp (up 2.07%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 1.97%), PVR Inox (up 0.35%) added. On the other hand, Dish TV India (down 0.8%), Sun TV Network (down 0.71%) and Nazara Technologies (down 0.42%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight: Surya Roshni rose 3.19% after the company announced a fresh order win worth Rs 75.40 crore from Gujarat Gas. The company said it has received the order for the supply of 3LPE-coated ERW steel pipes under API 5L Grade X52 specifications. The order will be executed across multiple GGL locations within a 34-week period. Dee Development Engineers rallied 3.43% after the company announced that it has bagged a purchase order worth $10 million from a customer for providing piping fabrication work. Gland Pharma rose 0.53%. The company announced that it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), indicating the closure of the inspection at its Visakhapatnam facility.

Aurobindo Pharma advanced 1.56% after the company said that wholly owned step-down subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o. has obtained marketing authorization from the UKs Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Dyrupeg. Hindalco Industries rose 0.37%. The company said that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Aditya Holdings LLC has signed definitive agreement with AluChem Companies to acquire 100% stake for total consideration of $125 million. RITES rose 1.14% after the company announced that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) from Gujarat Urban Development Company (GUDC) for a project valued at Rs 28.5 crore. Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) jumped 1.09% after the companys board approved a proposal to raise Rs 300 crore through debt securities on a private placement basis.

Adani Total Gas (ATGL) rose 0.29%. The company announced a strategic partnership with Jio-bp, the joint venture between Reliance Industries and bp Mobility, to transform the auto fuel retail experience in India. Global Markets: European shares tanked on Wednesday as investors will be keeping a close eye on French consumer confidence and Spanish gross domestic product figures, as well as developments in the Middle East, where a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran remains in focus. Meanwhile, the NATO summit in the Netherlands concludes Wednesday, with the alliances 32 member states expected to issue a formal joint statement on hiking their defense spending target from 2% to 5% by 2035.

Asian shares ended higher as investors digested news of a potential ceasefire between Israel and Iran alongside fresh signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Optimism is building around a U.S.-brokered truce, with President Donald Trump reportedly playing a key role in facilitating the agreement. On Wall Street, sentiment was upbeat overnight. All three major indices ended higher, buoyed by easing geopolitical tensions and dovish hints from the Fed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.19%, the S&P 500 added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.43%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking Tuesday, struck a cautious but calm tone. He reaffirmed the central banks focus on curbing inflation but noted that policymakers were in no rush to tweak rates. Powell said the Fed was well positioned to wait to learn more about the likely course of the economy before making any moves, especially as the impact of tariffs on pricing remains uncertain.