Reliance NU Energies receives LoA for 750 MW / 3000 MWh FDRE ISTS from SJVN

Reliance Power's wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance NU Energies, received the Letter of Award (LOA) on 10 November 2025 and has emerged as the largest winner in the first-of-its-kind 1500 MW / 6000 MWh Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) ISTS tender issued by SJVN, a leading Navratna enterprise.

Reliance NU Energies secured a capacity of 750 MW / 3,000 MWh, representing the largest single share of allocation under the tender.

The landmark FDRE tender marks a major step towards enabling round-the-clock renewable power supply through hybrid and storage-based energy solutions. The online auction witnessed strong industry participation, being oversubscribed 3.3 times, with 14 bidders qualifying for the reverse online auction process.