ABD Maestro launches RANGEELA Contemporary Indian Vodka

ABD Maestro, the super-premium and luxury spirits subsidiary of Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD), today announced launch of its homegrown RANGEELA Contemporary Indian Vodka.
Conceptualized by cultural catalyst Ranveer Singh, who also serves as the Co-Founder and Creative Partner at ABD Maestro, RANGEELA embodies the vision to craft a spirit that celebrates the country's vibrant colours and deep emotions. With its smooth, versatile character and distinct sensibility, RANGEELA is set to redefine how contemporary India experiences vodka.
With rapid premiumisation, India's vodka category is increasingly gaining prominence with young adult driving the growth. Exposure to international trends and the boom in cocktail culture makes RANGEELA poised to build quickly.
Commenting on the launch, Ranveer Singh, Co-Founder and Creative Partner, ABD Maestro, says, With RANGEELA Vodka, we are bringing something that celebrates the spirit of all of us. The universe of the brand is colourful, energetic and vibrant. We are creative, confident, and expressive. It's for the ones who live life to the fullest and are unafraid to be seen, heard, and celebrated. RANGEELA is born out of this very spirit.
RANGEELA has debuted in Maharashtra at an MRP of Rs. 2,400/- for 750ML - with Goa, West Bengal and markets of North India to follow in quick succession.
