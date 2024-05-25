Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit declines 32.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit declines 32.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.89% to Rs 72.12 crore

Net profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech declined 32.69% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.89% to Rs 72.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.79% to Rs 8.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.16% to Rs 175.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales72.1248.44 49 175.90122.02 44 OPM %7.3915.36 -13.9317.00 - PBDT4.076.42 -37 20.7417.95 16 PBT2.394.45 -46 10.028.05 24 NP3.154.68 -33 8.607.12 21

