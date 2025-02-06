Delhi Assembly Elections conclude with 60.42% voter turnout

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly concluded peacefully last evening, recording a voter turnout of approximately 60.42%. The highest polling percentage was witnessed in North East Delhi at 66.25%, while South East Delhi reported the lowest at 56.16%.

In other districts, Shahdara recorded a voter turnout of 63.94%, North Delhi stood at 59.55%, and North West Delhi saw 60.70% of eligible voters casting their ballots.

The fate of several prominent political leaders is now sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Notable candidates in the fray included Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and Manish Sisodia from the Aam Aadmi Party. The Bharatiya Janata Party fielded leaders such as Parvesh Verma, Vijender Gupta, Arvinder Singh Lovely, and Ramesh Bidhuri. Congress also had key contenders, including Devendra Yadav, Sandeep Dixit, and Alka Lamba. In total, 699 candidates contested the elections.

The Election Commission had put stringent security measures in place to ensure free and fair elections. A strict zero-tolerance policy was enforced against the misuse of money power. Since the announcement of the Delhi elections on January 7, enforcement agencies have made seizures worth approximately Rs 236 crore.

The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Saturday, with results expected to determine the political course of the national capital.

Meanwhile, voting for bye-elections also took place in the Erode-East assembly seat in Tamil Nadu and Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh. Erode-East recorded a voter turnout of 67.97%, while Milkipur saw approximately 65.35% turnout.

With the electoral process now complete, all eyes are on the results that will shape the next Delhi government.

