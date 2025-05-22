Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Biologics announces extension of insulin supply agreement with Govt. of Malaysia

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Biocon Biologics (BBL) announced that the Government of Malaysia has agreed to extend the current contract period of 36 months under the existing insulin supply agreement with its subsidiary in Malaysia, Biocon Sdn. Bhd., and Duopharma Marketing Sdn. Bhd. (DMktg), for an additional six (6) months effective from 29 April 2025 until 28 October 2025.

Biocon Biologics has been the partner of choice for the Ministry of Health for its insulins requirement and has been serving patients in Malaysia for nearly 10 years. The company manufactures a range of recombinant human insulin products at its state- of- the- art facility in Johor, Malaysia. These insulin products are distributed in Malaysia through its commercial partner DMktg. The company was awarded the insulins supply contract for a three-year period in 2022 through April 2025.

The amendment to the contract will be formalised through the execution of a formal supplementary agreement between the MoH, DMktg and Biocon subsequently.

