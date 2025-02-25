Reliance to invest Rs 50,000 cr in Assam over next 5 years

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced a commitment to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in Assam within the next five years. This represents a quadrupling of the company's previous investment pledge.

The announcement was made by RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit in Guwahati. The investment will be directed towards the development of the state's technology and digital infrastructure.

RIL's stated objective is to enhance Assam's technological readiness, with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence capabilities. The investment will build upon existing infrastructure development by Jio, including the expansion of 5G connectivity.

The investment is projected to contribute to the state's economic development through the creation of business opportunities and the advancement of digital infrastructure.

Shares of Reliance Industries were currently down 0.37% to Rs 1210.25.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

