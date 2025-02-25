Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Adani Group to invest Rs 50,000 crore across multiple projects in Assam

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani announced a Rs 50,000 crore investment in Assam during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati.

The investment is designated for multiple infrastructure projects across the state, including airports, aero cities, city gas distribution, transmission networks, cement production, and road development.

Adani Group's stated intent is to contribute to Assam's economic advancement. The investment is anticipated to stimulate economic growth, generate employment, and enhance Assam's position within India's economic framework.

Shares of the Adani Group flagship firm Adani Enterprises were currently up 0.81% at Rs 2132.70.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

