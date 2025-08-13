Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 42.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.22% to Rs 268.36 crore

Net profit of Religare Enterprises declined 42.94% to Rs 10.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 268.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 245.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.268.36245.715.7023.1918.2848.555.7332.6610.2718.00

