Allcargo Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 99.92 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.44% to Rs 3816.70 crore

Net loss of Allcargo Logistics reported to Rs 99.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.44% to Rs 3816.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3762.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3816.703762.690.523.46-6.42106.88-115.762.89-99.925.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News