Remedium Lifecare Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dynemic Products Ltd, Landmark Property Development Company Ltd, VIP Clothing Ltd and Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 July 2024.

Remedium Lifecare Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 20.94 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 50.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 368.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6147 shares in the past one month.

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 14.06. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49320 shares in the past one month.

VIP Clothing Ltd rose 14.50% to Rs 44.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76167 shares in the past one month.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd added 14.00% to Rs 880. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52680 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9009 shares in the past one month.

