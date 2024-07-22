Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Speculative Net Longs In Pound Futures Hover At Highest Level In Over 10 Years

Speculative Net Longs In Pound Futures Hover At Highest Level In Over 10 Years

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Large currency speculators sharply increased net long position in the Pound futures to their highest level in more than 10 years, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 132902 contracts in the data reported through July 16, 2024. This was a weekly increase of 48212 net contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Harsh Goenka-backed RPG Life Sciences surges 15% on solid Q1FY25 results

Union Budget 2024: Here's what the Economic Survey says about key sectors

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks remain volatile; broader mkts firm; Eco Survey in focus

MGNREGA work demand 'not linked' to rural distress: Economic Survey

Economic Survey 2024 LIVE updates: Real GDP is now at pre-pandemic levels, says CEA

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story