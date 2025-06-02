Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 122.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.87% to Rs 52.21 crore

Net profit of Chembond Chemicals rose 122.52% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.87% to Rs 52.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.07% to Rs 17.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.94% to Rs 201.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.