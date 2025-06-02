Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 122.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 122.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 10.87% to Rs 52.21 crore

Net profit of Chembond Chemicals rose 122.52% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.87% to Rs 52.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.07% to Rs 17.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.94% to Rs 201.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales52.2147.09 11 201.30178.24 13 OPM %6.906.52 -6.753.55 - PBDT5.183.77 37 20.5619.63 5 PBT4.482.89 55 17.9116.69 7 NP3.361.51 123 17.5611.18 57

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

