Zuari Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.00% to Rs 262.41 croreNet profit of Zuari Industries declined 37.83% to Rs 63.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.00% to Rs 262.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 282.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 129.83% to Rs 713.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 310.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.29% to Rs 837.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 955.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News