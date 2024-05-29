Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zuari Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Zuari Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
May 29 2024
Sales decline 7.00% to Rs 262.41 crore

Net profit of Zuari Industries declined 37.83% to Rs 63.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.00% to Rs 262.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 282.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 129.83% to Rs 713.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 310.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.29% to Rs 837.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 955.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales262.41282.16 -7 837.80955.14 -12 OPM %46.0517.38 -6.192.91 - PBDT90.38124.04 -27 26.65341.17 -92 PBT83.52118.00 -29 -0.71313.75 PL NP63.58102.26 -38 713.91310.63 130

First Published: May 29 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

