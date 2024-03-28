Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reserve money sees sharp contraction of 1.50% on week

Reserve money sees sharp contraction of 1.50% on week

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose 0.60% on the week to stand at Rs 35.20 lakh crore as on March 22, 2023. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted 1.54% on the week at Rs 45.98 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 4.10% on a year ago basis compared to 7.8% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gained by 4.2% so far while the reserve money has expanded by 4.8%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Currency in circulation up 3.3% on year

Currency in circulation rises 1% on weekly basis

Currency in circulation rises 3.6% on year

Reserve money jumps 2.85% on weekly basis

Currency in circulation rises 3.7% on year

Kalpataru Projects bags new orders worth Rs 2,071 crore

Barometers trade higher; Pharma shares advance; Biocon rallies over 3%

GOCL Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dollar Index Sees Tepid Moves Ahead Of US PCE Figures

V I P Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story