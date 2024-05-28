Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 101.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.52% to Rs 288.19 croreNet profit of Responsive Industries rose 101.72% to Rs 45.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.52% to Rs 288.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 237.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 561.21% to Rs 161.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 1086.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 973.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
