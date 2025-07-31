Restaurant Brands Asia reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.57 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.60% to Rs 552.29 crore

Net Loss of Restaurant Brands Asia reported to Rs 11.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.60% to Rs 552.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 490.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.552.29490.4912.3312.7454.6936.38-11.57-26.95-11.57-26.95

