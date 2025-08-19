Retro Green Revolution reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.26% to Rs 0.49 crore

Retro Green Revolution reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.490.47-10.2014.8900.0700.0700.07

