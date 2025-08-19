Stock Alert: Hindustan Zinc, Reliance Inds, GMR Airports, Jana Small Finance Bank

PG Electroplast, RBL Bank and Titagarh Rail Systems are banned from F&O trading on 19 August 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Hindustan Zinc board approved setting up of a 10 MTPA Tailings Reprocessing plant as part of the companys overall 2X growth plan (i.e. doubling the capacity). The Tailings reprocessing plant, at a capital expenditure of up to Rs3,823 crore. aims to recover metal from the tailing dumps.

Reliance Industries said that its FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products has forayed into the fast-growing healthy functional beverage space with the acquisition of majority stake in a Joint Venture with Naturedge Beverages Private.