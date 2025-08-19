Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Frick India standalone net profit declines 62.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Frick India standalone net profit declines 62.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 16.20% to Rs 75.20 crore

Net profit of Frick India declined 62.48% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.20% to Rs 75.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 89.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales75.2089.74 -16 OPM %0.967.11 -PBDT4.259.26 -54 PBT3.268.67 -62 NP2.516.69 -62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gifty Nifty hints towards muted opening; Asian markets mostly decline

GIFT Nifty indicates gap-up opening amid easing oil woes, S&P's rating upgrade

Stock Alert: Hindustan Zinc, Reliance Inds, GMR Airports, Jana Small Finance Bank

Enviro Infra Engineers invests Rs 25 crore in EIE Renewable

Vaibhav Global allots 1.56 lakh equity shares under ESOP

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story