Frick India standalone net profit declines 62.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.20% to Rs 75.20 crore

Net profit of Frick India declined 62.48% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.20% to Rs 75.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 89.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

