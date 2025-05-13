Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Spurts 2.83%, BSE Healthcare index Rises 1.26%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has added 2.75% over last one month compared to 4.26% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 9.71% rise in the SENSEX

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose 2.83% today to trade at Rs 1733.95. The BSE Healthcare index is up 1.26% to quote at 42121.45. The index is up 4.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd increased 2.7% and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd added 2.67% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 20.02 % over last one year compared to the 13.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has added 2.75% over last one month compared to 4.26% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 9.71% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 37402 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 58835 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1960.2 on 30 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1376.75 on 04 Jun 2024.

