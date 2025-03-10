Rice and Wheat output seen elevated, Second Advance Estimates put kharif foodgrains production at 1663.91 MT

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare has released Second Advance Estimates of production of Major Agricultural Crops (Kharif & Rabi) for the year 2024-25 today. The Kharif foodgrain production is estimated at 1663.91 LMT, and Rabi foodgrain production is estimated at 1645.27 LMT.

Kharif Rice production is estimated at 1206.79 LMT as compared to 1132.59 LMT in 2023-24, showing an increase of 74.20 LMT. Production of Rabi Rice is estimated at 157.58 LMT. Production of Wheat is estimated at 1154.30 LMT, which is higher by 21.38 LMT as compared to previous year production of 1132.92 LMT.

Production of Shree Anna (Kharif) is estimated at 137.52 LMT and Shree Anna (Rabi) is estimated at 30.81 LMT. Further, Production of Nutri /Coarse Cereals (kharif) is estimated at 385.63 LMT and Production of Nutri /Coarse Cereals (Rabi) is estimated at 174.65 LMT.

Production of Tur and Gram is estimated at 35.11 LMT and 115.35 LMT, respectively and the production of Lentil is estimated at 18.17 LMT.

The production of Kharif and Rabi Groundnut is estimated at 104.26 LMT & 8.87 LMT, respectively. Kharif Groundnut production is higher by 17.66 LMT as compared to previous year Kharif groundnut production of 86.60 LMT.

The production of Soybean is estimated at 151.32 LMT which is higher by 20.70 LMT as compared to previous year's production of 130.62 LMT and production of Rapeseed & Mustard is estimated at 128.73 LMT.

The production of Cotton is estimated at 294.25 Lakh Bales (of 170 Kg each) and production of Sugarcane is estimated at 4350.79 LMT.

