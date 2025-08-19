Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 16.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 16.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
Sales rise 72.45% to Rs 107.11 crore

Net profit of Riddhi Corporate Services declined 16.98% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 72.45% to Rs 107.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales107.1162.11 72 OPM %4.2312.09 -PBDT6.036.57 -8 PBT1.472.11 -30 NP1.321.59 -17

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

