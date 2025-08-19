Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 16.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 72.45% to Rs 107.11 crore

Net profit of Riddhi Corporate Services declined 16.98% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 72.45% to Rs 107.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.107.1162.114.2312.096.036.571.472.111.321.59

