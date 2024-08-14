Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 5.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 14 2024
Sales rise 18.39% to Rs 55.76 crore

Net profit of Riddhi Corporate Services declined 5.36% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.39% to Rs 55.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales55.7647.10 18 OPM %13.4717.58 -PBDT6.577.54 -13 PBT2.112.25 -6 NP1.591.68 -5

Aug 14 2024

