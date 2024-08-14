Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 5.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.39% to Rs 55.76 crore

Net profit of Riddhi Corporate Services declined 5.36% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.39% to Rs 55.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.55.7647.1013.4717.586.577.542.112.251.591.68

