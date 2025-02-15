Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit declines 10.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Ridhi Synthetics declined 10.34% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.110.11-72.73-27.270.380.400.370.400.260.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News