Ratnabhumi Developers consolidated net profit rises 2850.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ratnabhumi Developers rose 2850.00% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19283.33% to Rs 46.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.46.520.247.701745.830.790.110.53-0.070.590.02

