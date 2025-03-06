Sensex, Nifty pare losses; broader market outperforms

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 62.69 points, or 0.09%, to 73,812.51. The Nifty 50 index added 38.65 points, or 0.17%, to 22,375.95.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.94%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.64%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,520 shares rose and 816 shares fell. A total of 111 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index added 1.29% to 1,466.80. The index rallied 6.94% in three consecutive trading sessions.
Tips Music (up 4.07%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 2.36%), Den Networks (up 2.22%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.84%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 1.66%), PVR Inox (up 1.35%), Sun TV Network (up 1.13%), Dish TV India (up 0.6%) added.
Also Read
On the other hand, Nazara Technologies (down 0.21%) and Saregama India (down 0.12%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Oriental Rail Infrastructure hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 1.61 crore from North Western Railways, Ajmer, under Indian Railways.
Angel One rose 0.17%. The companys client base jumped 42.7% to 30.58 million in February 2025 as compared with 21.43 million in February 2024.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services advanced 2.59% after the company announced that it had entered into a Zatix Service Agreement with Tech Mahindra.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content