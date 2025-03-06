Sensex, Nifty pare losses; broader market outperforms

The headline equity benchmarks pared all early losses and traded with minor gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 22,350 mark. Media shares extended gains for the three consecutive trading sessions. Trading was volatile due to the weekly Nifty50 F&O series expiry today.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 62.69 points, or 0.09%, to 73,812.51. The Nifty 50 index added 38.65 points, or 0.17%, to 22,375.95.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.94%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.64%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,520 shares rose and 816 shares fell. A total of 111 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index added 1.29% to 1,466.80. The index rallied 6.94% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Tips Music (up 4.07%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 2.36%), Den Networks (up 2.22%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.84%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 1.66%), PVR Inox (up 1.35%), Sun TV Network (up 1.13%), Dish TV India (up 0.6%) added.

On the other hand, Nazara Technologies (down 0.21%) and Saregama India (down 0.12%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Oriental Rail Infrastructure hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 1.61 crore from North Western Railways, Ajmer, under Indian Railways.

Angel One rose 0.17%. The companys client base jumped 42.7% to 30.58 million in February 2025 as compared with 21.43 million in February 2024.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services advanced 2.59% after the company announced that it had entered into a Zatix Service Agreement with Tech Mahindra.

