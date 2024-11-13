Exxaro Tiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.30% to Rs 69.90 crore

Net loss of Exxaro Tiles reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.30% to Rs 69.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 82.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.69.9082.538.479.333.144.880.740.34-0.630.22

