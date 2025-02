Viviana Power Tech consolidated net profit rises 135.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 155.99% to Rs 36.12 crore

Net profit of Viviana Power Tech rose 135.62% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 155.99% to Rs 36.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.36.1214.1116.3618.994.712.064.642.003.441.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News