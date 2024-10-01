Welspun Corp hits life high on bagging supply order from USA worth Rs 2,400 cr

Welspun Corp announced that it has received large order in the USA for supply of coated helical submerged arc welding (HSAW) pipes for a natural gas pipeline project.

The value of the said order is approximately Rs 2,400 crore and the said order will executed during fiscal year 25 and fiscal year 26,

"This win further reinforces our credibility and demonstrates our leading position in the USA market. Our outlook for the USA market remains extremely positive and there are few more projects, where we have participated and are favourably placed for orders, the company stated in exchange filing.

