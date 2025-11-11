Arfin India consolidated net profit declines 5.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.20% to Rs 127.94 crore

Net profit of Arfin India declined 5.04% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.20% to Rs 127.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 149.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.127.94149.117.316.494.764.563.683.552.452.58

