Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 7.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.12% to Rs 36765.32 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 7.53% to Rs 2244.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2086.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.12% to Rs 36765.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33086.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.36765.3233086.3138.2237.137152.326241.296825.135965.972244.102086.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News