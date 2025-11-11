Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 41.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.77% to Rs 116.45 crore

Net profit of Pritika Auto Industries declined 41.09% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.77% to Rs 116.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 85.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.116.4585.7715.9917.5113.7418.708.6213.255.9510.10

