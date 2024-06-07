Ritz Mercantile standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Ritz Mercantile declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

