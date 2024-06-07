Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supraneet Finance & Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Supraneet Finance &amp; Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore

Supraneet Finance & Consultants reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.07 0 0.290.27 7 OPM %14.2914.29 -13.7911.11 - PBDT0.010.02 -50 0.040.04 0 PBT00.01 -100 0.010.01 0 NP00.01 -100 0.010.01 0

