Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit rises 28.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.38% to Rs 1896.01 croreNet profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose 28.47% to Rs 124.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 1896.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1782.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1896.011782.27 6 OPM %10.739.79 -PBDT208.90167.87 24 PBT170.74135.75 26 NP124.9097.22 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News