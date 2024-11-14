Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit rises 28.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.38% to Rs 1896.01 crore

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose 28.47% to Rs 124.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 1896.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1782.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1896.011782.2710.739.79208.90167.87170.74135.75124.9097.22

