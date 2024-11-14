Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 329.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.27% to Rs 53.26 crore

Net profit of Captain Polyplast rose 329.29% to Rs 16.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.27% to Rs 53.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.53.2670.3311.329.944.255.303.634.7116.273.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News