Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 329.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.27% to Rs 53.26 croreNet profit of Captain Polyplast rose 329.29% to Rs 16.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.27% to Rs 53.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales53.2670.33 -24 OPM %11.329.94 -PBDT4.255.30 -20 PBT3.634.71 -23 NP16.273.79 329
