Authum Investment gains as board clears sports unit stake sale

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:06 PM IST
Authum Investment & Infrastructure rose 1.61% to Rs 3245 after the company's board approved a partial stake sale in its newly incorporated sports subsidiary while deciding against raising funds at present.

The company will sell up to 20% of its stake in subsidiary Billion Dream Sports to the HRX group, reducing its holding from 99.99% to 80%. The unit, incorporated on 31 July 2025, will remain a subsidiary of Authum despite the dilution.

In another key decision, the board said it will not proceed with a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or preferential allotment for now, noting that funds will be raised only "as and when required."

Other board approvals included the appointment of Mayank Arora & Co. as secretarial auditor and continuation of directorships of Ajai Kumar and Santosh Nayar, subject to shareholder nod.

The company has scheduled its annual general meeting (AGM) for 26 September 2025, where shareholders will take up these matters.

Authum Investment is actively engaged in making long-term equity investments across listed and unlisted companies. The company also provides a wide range of credit and financing solutions across the entire spectrum of the yield curve.

In Q1 FY26, consolidated net profit slipped 14% YoY to Rs 942.99 crore, while total income declined 13.7% to Rs 1,224.28 crore.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

