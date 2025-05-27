Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J A Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

J A Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales decline 38.24% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net loss of J A Finance reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 38.24% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.82% to Rs 2.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.420.68 -38 2.273.06 -26 OPM %47.6273.53 -63.0071.90 - PBDT0.140.39 -64 1.111.28 -13 PBT0.140.39 -64 1.111.28 -13 NP-0.790.34 PL -0.041.01 PL

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

