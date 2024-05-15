Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rose Merc. consolidated net profit rises 2666.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Rose Merc. consolidated net profit rises 2666.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 218.75% to Rs 4.08 crore

Net profit of Rose Merc. rose 2666.67% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 218.75% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 313.28% to Rs 5.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.081.28 219 5.291.28 313 OPM %28.68-6.25 --2.27-24.22 - PBDT1.720.06 2767 0.43-0.16 LP PBT1.660.06 2667 0.38-0.16 LP NP1.660.06 2667 0.38-0.16 LP

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

