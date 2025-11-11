EID Parry (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 285.62 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.21% to Rs 753.60 crore

Net loss of EID Parry (India) reported to Rs 285.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 28.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.21% to Rs 753.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 755.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.753.60755.22-6.57-5.46137.8758.6292.4814.94-285.6228.25

