Unichem Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 39.93 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.31% to Rs 356.90 crore

Net loss of Unichem Laboratories reported to Rs 39.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 43.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.31% to Rs 356.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 436.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.356.90436.882.1614.7625.4269.76-4.6943.37-39.9343.37

