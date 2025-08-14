Rossell Techsys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 94.25% to Rs 87.22 crore

Net profit of Rossell Techsys reported to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 94.25% to Rs 87.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.87.2244.9012.59-2.387.48-3.264.33-5.503.30-4.00

